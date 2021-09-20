scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Emmys 2021: Emma Corrin stands out in swim cap, black claws

"Looks like she has stepped out of The Handmaids Tale," a social media user wrote about Emma Corrin's Emmys look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 4:30:45 pm
emma corrin, emmys 2021Emma Corrin captioned the photo "crucible realness". (Source: emmalouisecorrin/Instagram)

Amid celebs who walked the Emmys red carpet in stunning gowns, The Crown actor Emma Corrin’s outfit stood out for its gothic appeal.

The 25-year-old opted for a plain strapless column dress by Miu Miu. She teamed the pale yellow outfit with a matching swim cap tied under her chin and arm-length finger-less gloves. And through the gloves were seen black claw-like nails.

Sharing the pictures of the look on Instagram, Corrin captioned them, “crucible realness for EMMYS 2021”. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

Her hair was neatly brushed and tucked under the headgear while she sported minimal makeup.

Emma’s look was styled by Harry Lambert. Her nails were done by Simone Cummings, who wrote on social media, “Thank you @harry_lambert for letting me be creative and thank you @emmalouisecorrin for bossing these sharp AF nails.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the look:

