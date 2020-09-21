scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Emmys 2020: Trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits; watch

Emmys 2020: The hazmat suit was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill — who usually dresses presenters at the Oscars — and executive producer Guy Carrington

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 3:00:48 pm
emmys 2020, tuxedo hazmat suitEmmys 2020: Trophy presenters were seen wearing hazmat suits modelled after tuxedos. (Source: bwhibbs/Instagram)

At 72nd Emmy Awards, the trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits, keeping in line with the safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hazmat suit was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill — who usually dresses presenters at the Oscars — and executive producer Guy Carrington.

“Not only is this a fun and irreverent visual, but it also ensures the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist,” the producers said in a press release.

Emmys 2020: Here's how your favourite celebs celebrated in style

Netizens welcomed the new coronavirus fashion trend; take a look at what they said:

Meanwhile, many celebrities ditched their usual red carpet fashionable looks this time and appeared in designer pyjamas while attending the ceremony virtually from their homes. The producers had sent out an informal dress code and the nominees stuck to it completely.

Emmys 2020: Here's how your favourite celebs celebrated in style

