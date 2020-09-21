Emmys 2020: Trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits; watch

Emmys 2020: Trophy presenters were seen wearing hazmat suits modelled after tuxedos. (Source: bwhibbs/Instagram)

At 72nd Emmy Awards, the trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits, keeping in line with the safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hazmat suit was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill — who usually dresses presenters at the Oscars — and executive producer Guy Carrington.

“Not only is this a fun and irreverent visual, but it also ensures the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist,” the producers said in a press release.

Netizens welcomed the new coronavirus fashion trend; take a look at what they said:

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

This video of the EMMYs Intern in a Hazmat suit walking away from the Insecure cast is sending me #Emmys pic.twitter.com/eZ7XC6k2Da — The Wise (@sergrayson) September 21, 2020

Schitt’s Creek killing it so far. Also I thought they were kidding when they said they were gonna hand out the #Emmys in hazmat suit tuxedos 🤔 Also please give us another season @SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/fU0R3aFbiU — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) September 21, 2020

can we please appreciate the tuxedo hazmat suit??? #Emmys — Maya Gilbert (@mymyelizabeth00) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, many celebrities ditched their usual red carpet fashionable looks this time and appeared in designer pyjamas while attending the ceremony virtually from their homes. The producers had sent out an informal dress code and the nominees stuck to it completely.

