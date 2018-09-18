Emmys 2018 red carpet: From Scarlett Johansson to Rachel Brosnahan; a look at who wore what

Emmys 2018 was filled with a lot of drama, a wedding proposal and a red carpet full of haute couture. From feathers to sequins to lace to voluminous gowns – nominees, presenters and even guests came dressed to the nines.
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won five awards which were the maximum for a series. While Ryan Murphys’ series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won three Emmys, Game of Thrones won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. For the major networks, Netflix superseded HBO by winning seven Emmys while HBO won six.
Here are some looks from the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.
The Blackish actor Tracee Ellis Ross arrived at the red carpet in a vibrant hot pink Valentino Haute Couture off-shoulder gown. She wore a bright pink lip shade and bright orange eye make-up.
Rachel Brosnahan who won Best Actress, Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel wore an Oscar de la Renta red gown from its Spring 2019 collection.
Sarah Paulson looked stunning in an Oscar de la Renta gown from their Spring 2019 collection.
Emilia Clarke wore a black Dior dress with floral work on it. She kept the hair in a neat sleek low bun.
Issa Rae wore an ice-blue embellished jumpsuit from Vera Wang. She wore a glossy brown lip shade that was the perfect choice to accentuate the frosty metallic blue eye make-up that perfectly matched her gown.
America’s Got Talent show judge Heidi Klum wore strapless pale pink satin column gown by Zac Posen, which she paired with a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker and a sleek hairdo with a deep side part.
Just like always, Scarlett Johansson looked effortlessly gorgeous in a white custom sequined strapless gown by Balmain. Her plunging bodice and gathered skirt with a flirty slit showed off her toned legs. The Avengers star accessorized the dress with silver metallic ankle-strap sandals and long, spike earrings for a touch of edge.
Which is your favourite look?
