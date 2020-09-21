scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Emmy Awards 2020: Celebs attend virtual event in designer pyjamas

Emmys 2020: In the absence of red carpet looks, celebrities turned heads in designer pyjamas

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 5:30:18 pm
jennifer aniston, jameela jamil, emmys 2020Jennifer Aniston and Jameela Jamil dressed in their PJs for Emmys 2020. (Source: jenanistonidol/Instagram, jameelajamilofficial/Instagram)

The 2020 Emmy Awards turned out to be a new experience for both the audience and the celebrities. The 72nd edition that was held on September 21 (IST) did not see actors walk down the red carpet in their best outfits; instead, they stayed home and attended the event in casual clothes — to top it all, some celebs even attended the event in their pjyamas, in line with the informal dress code announced by the show’s producers. Take a look:

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a silk-embroidered robe that she paired with a blingy necklace.

emmys 2020, jennifer aniston Jennifer Aniston while attending Emmys 2020 from home. 

Actor Mark Duplass teamed an “old tux jacket” with a pair of blue sweatpants, reminding us of our work from home look.

Handmaid’s Tale actor Samira Wiley looked lovely in a white and black designer pyjama that she styled with a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet from Chopard.

Samira Wiley, emmys 2020 Samira Wiley in a zebra print pyjama (Source: samsaboura/Instagram)

Rachel Brosnahan looked really comfortable in her purple and blue PJs with “dancing poppy” print. She paired it with Retrouvai jewellery and Roger Vivier pumps.

Read| Emmys 2020: Trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits; watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pajamas but make it fashion 🥀✨🥀 Shoutout and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true – @christyrilling for bringing these lewks to life (including the pups) and @lauriesimmons for this gorgeous “dancing poppy” print. Thank you to @retrouvai for these special jewels, @rogervivier for the perfect shoes & @jillandjordan for bringing the whole thing together. But the BEST PART is that these generous designers have agreed to donate our looks to the @radvocacy auction where 100% of the sales will benefit @whenweallvote! Bid for them and other #emmys looks at Chic-Relief.com from September 23 – October 2. And if you’re not already registered, please register to vote tonight!

A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) on Sep 20, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT

Actors like Jameela Jamil welcomed the “no bra”, “no heels” look for the award ceremony. “Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Will designer pyjamas become the new fashion trend?

