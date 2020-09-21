Emmy Awards 2020: Celebs attend virtual event in designer pyjamas

Jennifer Aniston and Jameela Jamil dressed in their PJs for Emmys 2020. (Source: jenanistonidol/Instagram, jameelajamilofficial/Instagram)

The 2020 Emmy Awards turned out to be a new experience for both the audience and the celebrities. The 72nd edition that was held on September 21 (IST) did not see actors walk down the red carpet in their best outfits; instead, they stayed home and attended the event in casual clothes — to top it all, some celebs even attended the event in their pjyamas, in line with the informal dress code announced by the show’s producers. Take a look:

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a silk-embroidered robe that she paired with a blingy necklace.

Jennifer Aniston while attending Emmys 2020 from home. Jennifer Aniston while attending Emmys 2020 from home.

Actor Mark Duplass teamed an “old tux jacket” with a pair of blue sweatpants, reminding us of our work from home look.

Tonight’s look brought to u by old ass tux jacket from CYRUS awards season and Target’s limited Clark Griswold Christmas Jammies collection. pic.twitter.com/iRGyInLG1t — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) September 20, 2020

Handmaid’s Tale actor Samira Wiley looked lovely in a white and black designer pyjama that she styled with a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet from Chopard.

Samira Wiley in a zebra print pyjama (Source: samsaboura/Instagram) Samira Wiley in a zebra print pyjama (Source: samsaboura/Instagram)

Rachel Brosnahan looked really comfortable in her purple and blue PJs with “dancing poppy” print. She paired it with Retrouvai jewellery and Roger Vivier pumps.

Read| Emmys 2020: Trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits; watch

Actors like Jameela Jamil welcomed the “no bra”, “no heels” look for the award ceremony. “Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Will designer pyjamas become the new fashion trend?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd