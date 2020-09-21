Emmy Awards 2020: Celebs attend virtual event in designer pyjamas

The 2020 Emmy Awards turned out to be a new experience for both the audience and the celebrities. The 72nd edition that was held on September 21 (IST) did not see actors walk down the red carpet in their best outfits; instead, they stayed home and attended the event in casual clothes — to top it all, some celebs even attended the event in their pjyamas, in line with the informal dress code announced by the show’s producers. Take a look:
Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a silk-embroidered robe that she paired with a blingy necklace.
Actor Mark Duplass teamed an “old tux jacket” with a pair of blue sweatpants, reminding us of our work from home look.
Tonight’s look brought to u by old ass tux jacket from CYRUS awards season and Target’s limited Clark Griswold Christmas Jammies collection. pic.twitter.com/iRGyInLG1t
— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) September 20, 2020
Update: ate the chicken pot pie. Drank my two beers. Jacket’s gone. In @duplaselton’s sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/hp9dD4B0mT
— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) September 21, 2020
Handmaid’s Tale actor Samira Wiley looked lovely in a white and black designer pyjama that she styled with a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet from Chopard.
Rachel Brosnahan looked really comfortable in her purple and blue PJs with “dancing poppy” print. She paired it with Retrouvai jewellery and Roger Vivier pumps.
Read| Emmys 2020: Trophy presenters wore tuxedo hazmat suits; watch
View this post on Instagram
Pajamas but make it fashion 🥀✨🥀 Shoutout and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true – @christyrilling for bringing these lewks to life (including the pups) and @lauriesimmons for this gorgeous “dancing poppy” print. Thank you to @retrouvai for these special jewels, @rogervivier for the perfect shoes & @jillandjordan for bringing the whole thing together. But the BEST PART is that these generous designers have agreed to donate our looks to the @radvocacy auction where 100% of the sales will benefit @whenweallvote! Bid for them and other #emmys looks at Chic-Relief.com from September 23 – October 2. And if you’re not already registered, please register to vote tonight!
Actors like Jameela Jamil welcomed the “no bra”, “no heels” look for the award ceremony. “Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
Will designer pyjamas become the new fashion trend?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.