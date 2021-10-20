Emma Watson wore an upcycled wedding dress for Earthshot Prize Awards; check it out

Around the world, many celebrities have been making sustainable sartorial choices. Fashion industry has been criticised globally for adding to the burden of climate change, and at the recent Earthshot Prize Awards in the UK, many celebrities turned up to make powerful statements about sustainability and garment upcycling.

Among them was actor Emma Watson, who made a rare red carpet appearance, but won many hearts with her choice of dress for the occasion. The 31-year-old was seen in a custom upcycled wedding dress by Harris Reed. On her official Instagram account, which has been “taken over by an anonymous Feminist Collective for Cop26”, the details of the dress were shared.

“Extra special love and appreciation to the kindest @harris_reed and team. We LOVE you! Your push for gender fluidity and acceptance is beautiful, vibrant, and vital. Your goal to make fashion less harmful is so inspiring,” the caption read. It ran alongside pictures and a video of the actor looking breathtaking in a lace-embellished tulle top with a reworked demi-couture gown from the Harris Reed FOUND collection.

“Emma was dressed in an up-cycled wedding dress from the FOUND collection created in partnership with @oxfamgb. Props to all the crew ensuring this was a carbon neutral production and broadcast, with a zero waste to landfill approach, including set design and staging,” the caption further read.

Sharing more pictures from the event — which is an environmental program founded by Prince William and British naturalist Sir David Attenborough — the designer wrote that the piece was “made from up-cycled bridal wear sourced from Oxfam” — an organisation that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice, as described by People.

Watson had paired the attire with flared black trousers, also by Reed, along with earrings, rings and bracelets from the Harris Reed x Missoma collection.

On the occasion, the Harry Potter star was quoted as saying, “I’ve spent much of my working life acting in fictional make-believe worlds where the impossible can be made possible. Now, we need to do the same thing for climate change here in the real world. There have been many other times in history when it’s been said something couldn’t be done, and then people believed in a better world and made it so. This time is no different, I know that we can.”

Emma Watson at the Earthshot awards ceremony. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) Emma Watson at the Earthshot awards ceremony. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was also seen in a gown that she had worn a decade ago. She chose a lilac goddess gown by Alexander McQueen that she had already worn to a BAFTA event in the summer of 2011. The only upgrade was a golden belt with lilac embellishments.

We love these sustainable choices, what about you?

