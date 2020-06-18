Emma Watson joins luxury fashion group Kering

The 30-year-old is also a UN goodwill ambassador and her fiery speeches supporting women’s rights have been lauded. (Source: Reuters) The 30-year-old is also a UN goodwill ambassador and her fiery speeches supporting women’s rights have been lauded. (Source: Reuters)

Harry Potter actor and vocal supporter for women’s rights, Emma Watson has been inducted into the board of Kering, a luxury goods company based in Paris. Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent are some of the brands owned by the group. In a report in The Guardian, which quotes a statement by the group, the move is seen as something exciting and Watson is referred to as being among “the world’s most popular actors and best-known activists”.

The 30-year-old is also a UN goodwill ambassador and her fiery speeches supporting women rights have been lauded. The same report states that the actor was nominated by the shareholders at Kering’s AGM. It was also backed by Tidjane Thiam, former CEO of Credit Suisse Group and Jean Liu, president of “the Chinese Uber” Didi Chuxing.

Sharing the news, the group said in a statement, “Kering is proud to announce that @EmmaWatson is joining its Board of Directors, alongside @JeanLiuQing & Tidjane Thiam. Their appointments have been approved by Kering’s shareholders during the Group’s Annual General Meeting, as proposed by the Board of Directors in March.”

Last year, Stella McCartney left the parent company and joined LVMH after 17 long years. Thus, Watson’s joining is seen as giving the group an impetus and making it more accessible to millennials. Watson has also been a long advocate of sustainable fashion.

“Their respective knowledge and competences, and the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions,” François-Henri Pinault, Kering chairman and CEO was quoted as saying. Pinault is married to actor Salma Hayek.

