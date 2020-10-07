Mom-to-be Emma Roberts wows in a floral dress and matching mask for baby shower

Emma Roberts’ fashion has always been easy-going and extremely relatable. Of late, the actor has also been giving us major maternity fashion goals, and we love them. And her latest look – for her baby shower — was no different.
Check out her outfit to know exactly what we are talking about
The actor looked absolutely lovely in a floral dress from Tory Burch that featured a square neckline and slightly puffy sleeves. Seen posing in her garden, Emma completed the look with a matching mask — brownie points for the same! A pair of basic white and beige flats, and minimal makeup — rosy lips — completed the look.
Her intimate baby shower celebrations included stunning decoration comprising roses in various colours hanging upside-down along with edible flowers. It also had a lot of yummy treats like cute mushroom-shaped cookies and green food-coloured cookies with ‘baby boy’ written on them. Take a look below.
Prior to this, the actor had shared yet another picture on Instagram. Clearly, florals are her go-to print. This time she had paired the outfit with a gingham mask in lemon yellow. Check out the picture below.
Also, check out all the other times she has impressed us with her fashion choices here
