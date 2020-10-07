Mom-to-be Emma Roberts wows in a floral dress and matching mask for baby shower

The actor was all smiles at the baby shower. (Photo: Emma Roberts/ Instagram)

Emma Roberts’ fashion has always been easy-going and extremely relatable. Of late, the actor has also been giving us major maternity fashion goals, and we love them. And her latest look – for her baby shower — was no different.

Check out her outfit to know exactly what we are talking about

The dress was from Tory Burch. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram) The dress was from Tory Burch. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

The actor looked absolutely lovely in a floral dress from Tory Burch that featured a square neckline and slightly puffy sleeves. Seen posing in her garden, Emma completed the look with a matching mask — brownie points for the same! A pair of basic white and beige flats, and minimal makeup — rosy lips — completed the look.

What do you think about her outfit? (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram) What do you think about her outfit? (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Her intimate baby shower celebrations included stunning decoration comprising roses in various colours hanging upside-down along with edible flowers. It also had a lot of yummy treats like cute mushroom-shaped cookies and green food-coloured cookies with ‘baby boy’ written on them. Take a look below.

The baby shower had a lot of yummy treats! (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram) The baby shower had a lot of yummy treats! (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

A lot of pieces are from the brand Tory Burch. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram) A lot of pieces are from the brand Tory Burch. (Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Prior to this, the actor had shared yet another picture on Instagram. Clearly, florals are her go-to print. This time she had paired the outfit with a gingham mask in lemon yellow. Check out the picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

