Maternity fashion: Emma Roberts is giving major style goals in these outfits

Emma Roberts is known for turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices. So we have been excited ever since the We’re the Millers actor announced pregnancy to see what her maternity fashion would look like. And as expected, she has soem quirky maternity style tricks up her sleeve and has been impressing us with her fashion choices of late. If you are keen to know what we are talking about, all you need to do is scroll down.

Check out her outfits below.

View this post on Instagram baby doll dress has a whole new meaning 🎀 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Sep 12, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

Emma kept it cute in a baby pink polka dots dress from Batsheva which features balloon sleeves and frill detailing. Styled with platform heels from Miu Miu, the actor kept her accessories to a minimal and ditched makeup.

Prior to this, she was seen in a flowy floor-length off-shoulder dress. Take a look at the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 30, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

The long dress featured tiny black polka dots and balloon sleeves. Keeping it classy, she once again ditched accessories and opted for painted toenails to add a pop of colour to her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jul 25, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

She was also seen in a pink and white gingham dress teamed with matching mules. The look was accessorised with a straw hat and quirky, white-framed cat-eye sunglasses.

