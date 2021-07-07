‘Very intimate, very new, very cool’: Emma Corrin opens up on wearing chest binder

The Crown actor Emma Corrin shared black and white pictures of herself on Instagram recently. In them, she is seen wearing a boxing wrap around her chest.

“Some time before I bought my first binder,” the 25-year-old actor wrote alongside the pictures and called it a “very intimate, very new, very cool” journey.

She added, “Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

For the uninitiated, a chest binder is a piece of constrictive fabric worn across the breasts to make them appear flatter. It is known to be a popular practice among transgender and non-binary people, especially in case of a female-to-male transition.

According to webmd.com, chest binding, if not done with proper safety, can cause health issues like breast pain, skin irritation and infection. It is recommended that one only wears a dedicated binder or a sports bra with high compression.

Corrin shared that she uses binders made by trans-owned company g2cb. Their binders feature “‘a patented front and back, double panel, mixed material design to construct a flat appearance through superior tissue distribution and comfortable compression”, as per the official website.

According to elle.com, the actor who played the role of Princess Diana, changed her pronouns to she/they and also added them briefly to her Instagram page. At present, her social media account does not show the pronouns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

In April, she also shared a picture from the cover photo shoot for Pop magazine and captioned the post, “Ur fave queer bride.”