Emily Ratajkowski knows how to keep it versatile, one outfit at a time

Trust Emily Ratajkowski to always ace outfits, whether at she is at home or out with her loved ones. The model often shares snippets from her daily routine and her Instagram page is nothing short of fashion inspiration. See it for yourself.

She recently shared two contrasting looks and both of them had our undivided attention. Check them out below.

In the first picture, the model looked stunning in a backless black dress. The halter neck dress featured two thin strips at the back which accentuated her figure. For makeup, she went for her classic look consisting of a soft matt base, nude lip gloss and a winged eyeliner.

For accessories, she opted for a pair of hoops. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun and was paired with a lime yellow baguette and a pair of bright orange heels — which took her look to a whole new level.

For the next look, she kept things chic but comfortable in a pair of printed trousers styled with a deep V neck knitwear. Opting for a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, the look was completed with a dainty necklace along with the hoops.

We like how the brown belt packed a punch along with her classic white sneakers! What do you think about her looks?

