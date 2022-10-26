Emily Ratajkowski defends the most ‘controversial dress’ she’s ever worn: ‘There was drama’

Emily Ratajkowski has no regret when it comes to the most ‘sexy’ dress she has worn to date. The Gone Girl actor recently reflected on the little black dress that she wore to the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party, which had sparked a wave of backlash. The Julien Macdonald gown featured a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her navel, extreme cutouts, and an almost backless design.

Reflecting on the dress, the actor told Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “I was in my 20s and I just hadn’t registered that it was so sexy because there is a panel in the middle but it looks like there isn’t.” “It caused this whole thing and there was drama,” she added.

It became a huge controversy at that time and Tim Gunn, a TV personality, even called her outfit “extremely vulgar” during a 2016 guest appearance on Fashion Police. “If I saw this at a party, all I could do would be to drink,” he stated. “I couldn’t eat. There’s absolutely no way. This dress is so appallingly vulgar and revealing. Why wear anything?! Why not just take it all off?!”

Emily recalled clapping back at him for the “sexist” comments on her dress saying, “I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically.”

In her concluding remarks, Emily said that she liked that dress adding “I still think I look great.” Earlier, speaking with Variety about the backlash she receives for being a feminist, she said, “Women seeking attention is always the classic misogyny hot topic.”

“It’s really what gets people going, to accuse a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know that really well. So, yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: “The girls who get it, get it.’ That’s my motto these days.”

The model-actor also appeared on the magazine’s cover, of which she shared some pictures on Instagram. As always, she had her fashion game on-point as she nailed multiple looks — from an oversized denim-on-denim look, a faux leather dress styled with matching knee-high boots, and an all-white look, too.

