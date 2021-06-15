Tribeca Film Festival: New mom Emily Ratajkowski wows in a black strappy dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: @EmRata_Daily/Twitter)

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski recently attended the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and looked striking in a sheer black dress. The outfit, from designer Nensi Dojaka, was a nice spin on the little black dress as it featured cutout details and a mesh bodice. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, the look was accessorised with a neckpiece from MG Stones and a matching clutch from Tamara Mellon.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, the look was kept minimal with hair left open and subtle makeup.

Check out the pictures below.

ALSO READ | Emily Ratajkowski announces birth of her baby, shares name and first picture

June 12 – Tribeca Film Festival – Storytellers: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski. https://t.co/V59uW0mapl #EmilyRatajkowski #TribecaFilmFestival

↳ Don’t forget to like on the website ♡ pic.twitter.com/NMvRRh1GfV — Emily Ratajkowski Daily ♡ (@EmRata_Daily) June 14, 2021

Earlier this year in March, Ratajkowski gave birth to her first child — Sylvester Apollo Bear. The new mother often takes to Instagram to share snippets of her baby and herself.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earthside. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she wrote, ushering in the arrival of her child.

ALSO READ | Emily Ratajkowski knows how to keep it versatile, one outfit at a time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

In October 2020, Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy. In an essay for Vogue, she also shared her decision of letting the child choose their gender.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote.

“My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant’. I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh. It’s kind of a joke, but just like the remark we make about our child’s gender, there is truth behind it,” she added.