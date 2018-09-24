Emilia Clarke’s latest tattoo officially makes her the mother of dragons

Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones. (Source: File Photo) Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones. (Source: File Photo)

The iconic fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones is at its last leg, but the mother of dragons, played by Emilia Clarke seems to have gotten hooked to her character forever. The actor who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, the icy blonde queen who takes care of her dragons, got her three babies inked recently.

In an Instagram post, Clarke posted the beautiful picture for her fans and captioned it as, “”MOD 4 LYFE!!!!” @_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies”.

Fans were pleasantly surprised on seeing the tattoo, but Clarke has been vocal about her decision to do her bit for her baby dragons since sometime now. A few months back, in a talk show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the British actor had said that she might get a tattoo made as a bid-adieu for the show. “I’m going to get a dragon right here kind of flying away,” she said, pointing at her wrist. “So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.” The Khaleesi stood by her words.

However, this is not the first time that a star from GOT has got inked. Apparently, in 2016, onscreen sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got the numbers “07.08.09” tattooed on their forearms to commemorate the day they both found out they’d been cast on the series.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd