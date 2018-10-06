Emilia Clarke chopped her hair really, really short and styled it into a pixie cut

Emilia Clarke turns heads with her interesting haircut. (Source: emiliaclarke/Instagram)

The final season of Game of Thrones is still nearly eight to ten months away. But in the meantime, Emilia Clarke aka Danaerys Targaryen is busy making headlines. A few months ago, Clarke admitted that dyeing her hair blonde for the show almost destroyed it, and now she’s made a move that has changed her complete look – the Mother of Dragons chopped her hair into a short, itsy-bitsy pixie cut.

Styled by hairstylist Jenny Cho, Clarke’s pixie is short on the sides with long, choppy layers on top. Last time when she cut her hair, she also dropped a hint: “I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut. But I don’t know that my face could take it.” Well, based on the star’s latest photo on Instagram, we think it was a great decision to go with, and she has completely nailed the look.

If you were wondering what served as the inspiration for this look, her caption in Instagram hints at Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow’s haircut from when the couple was dating.

To confirm it, she posted a photo on Instagram, captioning, “I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same haircut. @jennychohair: I got ‘chu #nowijustneedanextra2feetoflegs @jennychohair I would follow you into any battle anytime anywhere #fortheloveofthelowmaintenance”.

Emilia’s hair isn’t the only major change she’s made in the recent past. Earlier this week, she also revealed she got a dragon tattoo on her wrist, saying, she can “never forget her babies.” While that got our eyes moist and hit us in the gut with major nostalgia, she took no time to win our hearts with a pixie-cut yet again.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comment section below.

