Emilia Clarke says Game Of Thrones almost ‘killed’ her hair

Emilia Clarke’s aka Daenerys Targaryen talks about going platinum and how she regrets losing her hair. (Source: File Photo) Emilia Clarke’s aka Daenerys Targaryen talks about going platinum and how she regrets losing her hair. (Source: File Photo)

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Queen of Meereen, Breaker of Chains, and The Unburnt – are just a few among the list of epithets Emilia Clarke has had to carry with her since Games of Thrones premiered in 2011. And what did justice to this powerful character on the show to a large extent was perhaps her long platinum hair.

Of course, she decided to ‘bend the knee’ and dye her hair blonde in the last season and rocked that look too. But there have been regrets.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Clarke said, “I got to a point where I said I just want to look in the mirror and see something different. So I was just like, ‘Fuck it, it’s the last season. I’m going to dye my hair blond”. “I did this, which was frigging stupid”, she added. Clarke also mentioned that she immediately felt remorse and bought nine baseball caps online. “But they don’t go with your outfit, so I don’t wear them.”

Clearly, the Breaker of Chains hasn’t been quite happy with her hair. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, mentioning her new hairdo, she said, “Yes, it is quite short – because my hair was, like, dying!”

“I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair!”, she added.

The star was previously seen at the red carpet of Cannes 2018. The 31-year-old made a stunning appearance in a royal purple tulle princess dress. The halter-neck, toga-style outfit by Dior Haute Couture was definitely an eye-catcher.

Emilia Clarke paid a special ode to her Game of Thrones character with her red carpet look at Cannes. (Source: AP) Emilia Clarke paid a special ode to her Game of Thrones character with her red carpet look at Cannes. (Source: AP)

Emilia Clarke stepped out in a royal purple tulle gown from Dior at Cannes. (Source: AP) Emilia Clarke stepped out in a royal purple tulle gown from Dior at Cannes. (Source: AP)

Emilia Clarke accessorised her look with a gorgeous pair of sun and star earrings. (Source: AP) Emilia Clarke accessorised her look with a gorgeous pair of sun and star earrings. (Source: AP)

Accessorising her look with a pair of sun and star earrings, Clarke paid an ode to her Game of Thrones character and the “my sun and stars” endearment that the Khaleesi used for her late husband Khal Drogo.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd