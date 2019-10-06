Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan owned the event

Toggle Menu
Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Some really impressed us with the risks they took and the fashion goals they gave. In case you are curious regarding who all attended, we have you covered.

Who do you think looked better? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Some of the celebrities who attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 really impressed us with their look. They gave us high fashion goals. In case you are curious regarding who all attended, we have you covered.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was the clear winner at the event. (Source: APH Images)

Anushka Sharma looked like a vision in this white outfit.  This off-shoulder risqué dress from Aadnevik looked gorgeous on her. The French lace detailing, the high-thigh slit made it our most favourite attire from the night. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves, minimal make-up and a nude shade of lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous. (Source: APH Images)

She might have been missing from the recent events but the Dhadak actor is back. She looked gorgeous in this metallic pleated gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. The plunging neckline and the high-thigh slit worked wonders and we really liked how the hair was styled in curls and the look was not accessorised much.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked striking. (Source: APH Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked striking in a red and pink outfit from Sachin & Babi. The look was accessorised with matching Louboutin shoes. The sleeves, high-thigh slit and the belt clinched at the waist made the dress stand out but our favourite part was the pockets.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh never shies away from experimenting. (Source: APH Images)

Known for his quirky sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh did not disappoint this time too. He channelled his inner Charlie Chaplin as he was spotted in a floral printed shirt paired with black blazer and trousers. The hat and the shades have our attention and the stick of course.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala disappointed. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Bard Of Blood actor is known for experimenting but sometimes they backfire and last night was one such day. The outfit did nothing for her and the high-neck top made things worse.

Who do you think looked best?

