Elle Beauty Awards 2018: Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari sizzle at the red carpet

The Elle Beauty Awards 2018 recently took place in Mumbai and saw an array of stars turn up for the event. From Deepika Padukone to Twinkle Khanna, the stars put their best fashion foot forward and it was a treat to watch them. While Padukone looked gorgeous in a Gauri and Nainika, Disha Patani sizzled in a Hamda Al Fahim metallic dress. Here’s a round-up of who wore what at the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s look was underwhelming. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a knotted white t-shirt and teamed that with a Gaurav Gupta ruffle skirt. Hair tied in a ponytail and a dash of maroon lipstick rounded out the look. And while we are all for some drama at the red carpet, the matching earrings the actor wore did not quite go with the outfit and it kind of brought down the entire look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was quite a stunner at the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani, quite literally, sizzled at the red carpet. Donning an off-shoulder Hamda Al Fahim’s metallic dress, the Baaghi 2 actor looked gorgeous. We quite liked the ruched skirt and the hair, styled into curls and the make-up was right on point.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal and looked lovely. Black pumps and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna kept things simple and classy in this ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna gave dresses a miss, instead was seen in a white shirt that was paired with a pair of wide-legged shimmery pants from Cinq-A-Sept. A black blazer and black clutch completed the look.

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh stood out in this black sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Chitrangda Singh added a lot of drama on the red carpet in this black Shivan and Narresh sari. And we quite like the smokey eyes and the fringes.

