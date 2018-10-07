Elle Beauty Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone looks like a dream in this Gauri and Nainika gown

Deepika Padukone stunned and how! (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

The recently held Elle Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Celebrities arrived in their best outfits and it was a treat to see them experimenting with their sartorial choices. While some did miss the mark, others like Disha Patani and Sonakshi Sinha left us impressed. However, the one who made it difficult to look away from her was Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor arrived and how!

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Padukone donned a custom-made Gauri and Nainika gown. We loved the voluminous sleeves and the way she carried off the high thigh-slit gown. The winged eyeliner added an element of drama while matching stilettos and hair tied into a ponytail rounded the look.

Deepika Padukone looked like a vision. (Source: Varinder Chawla)



This was a welcoming change from her previous red carpet outing at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. Styled by Nathani, Padukone was seen in a lacy camisole, white sheer top with huge bell sleeves that was teamed with high-waist black leather pants from Tutla. The look left us underwhelmed and we felt there was too much going on. The heavy diamond jewellery did not help her cause, of course. A messy bun and red lipstick completed the look.

Deepika Padukone at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

