Ella Emhoff signs with IMG Models after inauguration day appearance

After she was hailed as a “style icon” for her inauguration look, US vice president Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has signed with IMG Models — home of Gigi and Bella Hadid. According to a report in The Guardian, two of Emhoff’s looks — a jewel-encrusted Miu Miu coat and a merlot-coloured Batsheva dress — went viral during the televised ceremony, and was much appreciated by people around the world.
Later, she was quoted as telling the New York Times: “It is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyperfocused on you and [your] body. I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger I never saw that as being part of my timeline.”
Emhoff, however, is not new to modelling. She is already associated with a smaller agency, and describes herself as having “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut”.
Per The Guardian report, Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, has said: “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.” He added that when he saw her at the inauguration, he thought, “Wow, she’s communicating fashion”.
The outlet further mentions that Emhoff is studying fine art and textiles at New York’s Parsons School of Design and plans to be a fashion designer. “I think the goal is definitely to have my own knitwear brand, label, whatever you call it,” the 22-year-old had told Vice in November 2020.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.