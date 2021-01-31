Ella Emhoff signs with IMG Models after inauguration day appearance

"It is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyperfocused on you and [your] body," Emhoff was quoted as saying. (Photo: Instagram/@ivanmbart)

After she was hailed as a “style icon” for her inauguration look, US vice president Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has signed with IMG Models — home of Gigi and Bella Hadid. According to a report in The Guardian, two of Emhoff’s looks — a jewel-encrusted Miu Miu coat and a merlot-coloured Batsheva dress — went viral during the televised ceremony, and was much appreciated by people around the world.

Later, she was quoted as telling the New York Times: “It is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyperfocused on you and [your] body. I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger I never saw that as being part of my timeline.”

Emhoff, however, is not new to modelling. She is already associated with a smaller agency, and describes herself as having “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut”.

Per The Guardian report, Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, has said: “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.” He added that when he saw her at the inauguration, he thought, “Wow, she’s communicating fashion”.

Cole and Ella Emhoff — Kamala Harris’ stepchildren — during the Presidential Inauguration in the US. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Cole and Ella Emhoff — Kamala Harris’ stepchildren — during the Presidential Inauguration in the US. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The outlet further mentions that Emhoff is studying fine art and textiles at New York’s Parsons School of Design and plans to be a fashion designer. “I think the goal is definitely to have my own knitwear brand, label, whatever you call it,” the 22-year-old had told Vice in November 2020.

