Ella Emhoff’s first magazine cover is all about her love for knitwear

After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration on January 20, the latter’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff became an overnight fashion sensation. Her bejewelled Miu Miu coat sent social media into a tizzy. Post that, she signed with IMG Model and made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week recently. Now, the art student featured on a magazine cover of Dust, an European biannual magazine about art and fashion.

In it, she can be seen exhibiting her fondness for knitwear as she wears one of her designs. Speaking about it to the magazine, as quoted in an Instyle report, she said, “The choice was honestly very spur-of-the moment. Personally, I like the cross between old and new. I love the doily-type collars, I obviously love knits, I love tartans, I love classic embroidery, and I wanted to make sure I stayed true to myself and keep that alive.” She continued on her love for knitting: “It’s almost a selfish act; a cathartic experience; my therapy.”

For her runaway debut she was seen in an outdoor shoot on a blustery weekend at the Parrish Museum in Water Mill, New York. A report in AP quotes designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough when they asserted that the fashion world sat up and took notice of the 21-year-old after her famous appearance. Consequently when they were planning for their February show which, owing to the pandemic, was a digital short, the casting director suggested the art student’s name and the designers went for her.