Elizabeth Debicki’s ‘The Crown’ premiere dress gives a nod to Princess Diana

Season five of The Crown, which premiered on November 9, chronicles the rather tumultuous lives of the British Royal Family focusing on the faltering relationship between King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana in the 1990s. Bringing the Princess to Wales to life is Elizabeth Debicki who took over the mantle from Emma Corrin, who portrayed the Princess in the previous season. In addition to skillfully emulating her onscreen, looks like Debicki is taking inspiration from the late Princess off-screen, too.

The 32-year-old gave a nod to Princess Diana as she joined the rest of the cast for the London premiere of the famous Netflix show. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning Christian Dior couture gown. The flowing body-hugging gown was teamed with a matching floor-length scarf that she wore around her neck.

Her look reminded many of one of Princess Diana‘s most memorable fashion outings when she wore a similar-looking Catherine Walker dress to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. Both gowns featured a strapless neckline and a matching neck scarf. However, Debicki’s gown added to the oomph factor with a cutout at the back.

While The Crown actor accessorised her dazzling look with Dior diamond jewellery including rings, bracelets, ear cuffs and earrings, Princess Diana had opted for aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and a matching bracelet.

In the show, the actor also wore a recreation of Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress. Speaking about the same, she told Entertainment Weekly earlier, “It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress. When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the revenge dress. ‘Do you get to wear the revenge dress?’ ‘Oh my God, you get to wear the revenge dress!'”

She also shared that she felt “very significant and quite powerful”, and that it also “provoked something” inside of her.

