‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ promotions: Sonam Kapoor looks dapper in this ensemble

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is about to release and the actor is busy promoting it. Recently, she stepped out in an ensemble from Mother of Pearl. Styled by sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, she looked lovely in a crisp shirt with a Victorian collar that was teamed with a jacquard blazer and a pair of bell bottoms. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the side, a sling bag from the same label and boots.

Advertising

Prior to this, the actor was seen looking lovely in a yellow sari from the label, Jodi Life. Styled by Rhea, the sari with scalloped edges was teamed with a blush pink blouse. We think, the contrast looked really nice. A lovely choker from Amrapali Jewels rounded out the look.

ALSO READ | ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’: Sonam Kapoor channels old-world glamour in this attire

She also donned an Anamika Khanna ensemble recently but did not quite impress. The floral outfit from the designer was paired with a dual-layered burgundy overcoat from Kunal Rawal. The look was further accessorised with burgundy boots and a matching clutch. We feel, there was too much going on here.

Advertising

What do you think of her present look?