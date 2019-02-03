Toggle Menu
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Sonam Kapoor cuts out a pretty picture in this sari

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted looking lovely in an "incense sari" from the label Badaam. The quirky handwoven shirt-sari ensemble, styled by Rhea Kapoor, looked great on the actor.

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s look? (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released recently and it is already getting rave reviews. The lead actor, much like always, was spotted giving us some major fashion goals and was recently spotted looking lovely in an “incense sari” from the label Badaam. The quirky handwoven shirt-sari ensemble, styled by Rhea Kapoor, looked great on the actor.

We really liked the belt detailing that flattered her svelte frame. Gold droplet earring from the brand 1011 and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

The Veere Di Wedding actor’s appearances during the promotions of the film was quite a mixed bag. Prior to this, she was spotted in a maxi dress. But the attire, that featured a detailed floral embroidery was rather ill-fitted and nothing about the look could salvage it.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora rocks a floral maxi dress; Sonam Kapoor not so much

Sonam Kapoor at her movie screening in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, the actor was also spotted giving us some major winter fashion goals in a beige outfit from A.W.A.K.E. MODE. Styled by her sister, the look was accessorised with a pair of oversized geeky glasses.

ALSO READ | Learn from Sonam Kapoor on how to rock winter wear

She was also spotted in a custom-made Masaba Gupta sari. The sari stood out as it had the title of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga written all over in Tamil. This was paired with a deconstructed bishop sleeves blouse.

What do you think of her current look?

