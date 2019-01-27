‘ Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’: Sonam Kapoor channels old-world glamour in this attire

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and she was recently spotted in a yellow sari from the label, Jodi Life. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the sari with scalloped edges was teamed with a blush pink blouse. The contrast worked rather well. The side-swept hair and the soft curls gave a retro feel to the entire look. The attire was accessorised with a stunning choker from Amrapali Jewels. Pink lipstick and a nude palette of make-up completed the look.

Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The floral outfit was paired with a dual-layered burgundy overcoat from Kunal Rawal. The look was accessorised with burgundy boots and a matching clutch. Although the Neerja actor is generally spot on with her sartorial choices, this time we felt she missed the mark. There was too much going on in the ensemble and perhaps giving the jacket a miss would have helped.

Before this, the actor was spotted vacationing with husband Anand Ahuja in Los Angeles and gave us some major fashion goals with her chic style. While attending a basketball game with Ahuja, the actor donned a white power suit. This was teamed with a matching crop top and sneakers. The look was rounded out with a sling bag and geeky glasses.

What do you think of the latest look?