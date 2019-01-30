Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotions: Sonam Kapoor in a custom-made Masaba sari

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is about to release and the actor is busy with the promotions. Recently, she was spotted looking gorgeous in a custom-made Masaba Gupta sari that had the title of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga written in Tamil, all over it. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, it was teamed with a deconstructed bishop sleeves blouse.

Masaba shared photos on Instagram with the caption: ‘“Love; it will not betray you, dismay or enslave you. It will set you free” Shifting the narrative of love & breaking all walls, Sonam Kapoor is dressed in a custom made Tamil print saree that reads “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.” It’s time we let love be!!’.

Prior to this, the Neerja actor was spotted in a hand-painted organza lehenga from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Styled by Kapoor, the look was accessorised with gorgeous gold jewellery from Sunita Kapoor and Amrapali Jewels.

The actor had also stepped out in a white and golden anarkali and skirt combination from Rajesh Pratap Singh. The ensemble looked too jarring but the actor somehow pulled it off. Smokey eyes and bronze highlighter completed the look.

What do you think of her present look?