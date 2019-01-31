Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotions: Sonam Kapoor works different shades of pastels beautifully

Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor recently stepped out in a stunning ensemble from the label Escada. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the actor looked lovely in the multi-coloured outfit.

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s latest look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

One can trust Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to nail almost any look. Busy with the promotions of her latest film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, she recently stepped out in a stunning ensemble from the label Escada. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the actor looked stunning in the multi-coloured outfit and perhaps no one could have pulled it off other than her.

Having said that, what really stood out is her make-up. We love the make up by Tanvi Chemburkar, especially the yellow eye shadow that added a nice touch to the whole look. A messy bun and her characteristic dazzling smile completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a custom-made Masaba Gupta sari. Styled by Kapoor, it stood out as it had the title of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga written in Tamil, all over it. This was teamed with a deconstructed bishop sleeves blouse.

The designer shared photos on Instagram and captioned it, ‘“Love; it will not betray you, dismay or enslave you. It will set you free” Shifting the narrative of love & breaking all walls, Sonam Kapoor is dressed in a custom made Tamil print saree that reads “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.” It’s time we let love be!!’.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was also spotted in a hand-painted organza lehenga from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. The look was accessorised with statement gold jewellery from Sunita Kapoor and Amrapali Jewels.

What do you think of her present look?

