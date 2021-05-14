Eid 2021: Sania Mirza looks lovely as she celebrates the festival with family

What do you think about her look? (Photo: PR Handout)

People across the world are celebrating Eid amid a pandemic. The celebrations may be low-key, but the spritits are high. As such, ace tennis player Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her family, captioning them: “Eid Mubarak from us to you ❤️ Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics😂.”

In Dubai at present, she was seen wearing a gorgeous deep bottle green kurti set with intricate threadwork, and looked absolutely lovely.

Check out the pictures below.

Seen with her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik, who looked dapper in a basic beige kurta and pyjama, Sania completed her look with a pair of dark brown flats and a pearl-encrusted chaandbalis.

The couple was all smiles for the photos. (Photo: Instagram/@mirzasaniar) The couple was all smiles for the photos. (Photo: Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

But it was the picture with her son that stole our hearts. The mother-son were seen twinning in custom-made green outfits by Nomi Ansari.

“Twinning and winning my laddoo ❤️”, she captioned the pictures.

Needless to say, Sania knows how to keep it fashionable yet supremely elegant. Here are all the other times she gave us major fashion inspiration. Check it out here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle