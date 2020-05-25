Eid Mubarak 2020: Try the soft glam makeup look

Celebs like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner too have aced the look. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Celebs like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner too have aced the look. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Eid is being celebrated amid social distancing this year, and we may all not be with our families. But let this not put a damper on the celebrations — make it extra special by cooking your favourite dishes, enjoying them with your family over a video call (if you are not with them), and of course, dressing your best. But if you are unsure about applying makeup since you’re home-bound, we suggest you wear some to cheer yourself up. And if you need any inspiration, we are here to help you!

We are pretty sure you have heard the term soft-glam. Perfect for every occasion, it has a variety of types: neutral, diffused and radiant. But it’s known for being soft and natural. Know more about it here.

Vaani Kapoor is the OG queen of soft glam makeup; recreate her look

Steps to recreate the look

Makeup works best when you not only pay attention to the products but also your skincare routine. Thus, the first step is to prep your skin thoroughly. Begin with your usual serum; you could also apply a moisturiser with some highlighter. Massage it onto your skin. This will give your face a soft, dewy and natural glow.

You can also refer to this video by Youtuber Kaushal Beauty.

Allow your skin to absorb the products nicely. Then begin with your base. Here’s a complete guide that you can refer to for a flawless base. Since it is a soft glam look, go for a medium-coverage foundation. Dampen your beauty blender and blend it in a tapping motion on your skin. Don’t forget your neck.

Now is the time to add some dimension to your face. This means you have to add some shadow and depth through contouring. You can go for a contouring stick or even your brown lip shade, if you like. Finish it with a hint of bronzer to get that summery look. Highlight your under eyes and nose with a concealer which is lighter than your skin tone. You can also spot conceal if you have blemishes or acne scars.

Set everything in place by lightly dusting your face with a loose powder or a compact powder using a fluffy brush. If you are someone who creases under the eyes or has oily skin, bake your under eyes; this way your makeup won’t budge.

Add some colour to your face by opting for a peach or coral-toned blush. These work best for summers. Apply it in a circular motion while you are smiling to hit the apple of the cheeks. You can also apply the blush to your temples for a snatched effect. Apply highlighter on the top points of your face like the brow bone, inner corner of your eyes, cupid’s bow and bridge of your nose.

Now is the time to focus on the eyes. Stick to a neutral eyeshadow palette since that is what the look is all about. You can also use your bronzer to give some depth. Other than that, apply a bit of concealer and spread it on your crease, this acts like an eye shadow base allowing it to stay for longer. You can also go for rosy tones which work equally well for this look. Place the pigment on your crease to give it depth and blend it out properly. You can amp it up with either a smoked out eyeliner or a hint of glitter. Apply a generous dose of mascara or you can also go for fake eyelashes because fluttery eyelashes are the key to this look.

Line your lips with your favourite nude lip colour. You can also go for bubblegum pink or a cool nude brown shade. Fill in the lips with your lip pencil and top it up with a matte liquid lipstick of your choice. If you want to make your lips look plump, go for a clear lip gloss. You are all set!

Check out some similar looks donned by your favourite Bollywood actors!

Will you try this makeup look?

