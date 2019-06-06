Eid ul-Fitr 2019: See what these actors wore for Eid celebrations

Bollywood takes pride in celebrating every festival with much aplomb and enthusiasm, and as expected, Eid ul Fitr celebrations were a grand affair.

Advertising

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan greeted their fans at their respective home, other celebs gave us a glimpse of their festivities on Instagram.

Sania Mirza was seen spending time with her family as she posted photos on Instagram. Dressed in a yellow and white sharara set which had gotta patti work all over it, the tennis player looked lovely holding her baby boy clad in an off-white pyjama kurta and floral bundi.

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy shooting for her next project Panga, posted Eid celebration photos with Richa Chadha. The Queen actor wore a blue and white floral printed sharara kurta that she teamed with a navy blue dupatta. She styled it with a pair of statement earrings. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha was seen in a white suit.

Advertising

Salman Khan, who waves at his fans from his balcony of Galaxy apartment in Mumbai every year, was seen in a gold hue kurta pyjama set.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen in an off white floral anarkali and a pink dupatta with a green border. She rounded off her look with lotus shaped oxidised earrings.

Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Deepika posed for Eid pictures in colourful traditional wear. The couple looked adorable in their Eid outfits.

Which Eid outfit do you like?