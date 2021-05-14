From Mira Kapoor to Gauahar Khan: How celebs are celebrating Eid

May 14, 2021 5:30:37 pm
Amid all the gloom there is, festivals bring something to look forward to. The same was witnessed as people celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday. Social media has also been filled with images of stars wishing their fans. Here are some of them.
Divya Khosla Kumar looked pretty in a dark pink sharara set with intricate zari work. She completed her look with a winged eyeliner. “Eid Mubarak everyone☺️. Sending you all lots of love & positivity 💫. Stay strong and take good care of yourselves and your loved ones,” she captioned her picture.
View this post on Instagram
Tennis star Sania Mirza shared heartwarming photos on Eid with her husband Shoaib Malik and son. In Dubai at moment, she looked pretty in a deep bottle green kurti set with intricate threadwork. “Eid Mubarak from us to you ❤️ Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics😂.” she wrote while sharing a bunch of pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Mira Rajput cut a chic picture as she took to Instagram to wish her fans. She was seen in a stunning powder blue organza jacket from the label Aratrik Dev Varman. It had traditional Afghani embroidery and appliquéd with glass beadwork.
View this post on Instagram
Gauahar Khan was seen keeping things simple in a lovely floral embroidered white kurti teamed with a churidar. She completed the look with hair tied in a neat bun and accessorised with bangles. The dress, as she mentioned in the caption, was a gift from her mother. “Thank you mom! Love this dress. My Ramadan gift !” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Eid Mubarak!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-