Eid al-Fitr: Shilpa Shetty Kundra plays dress up at home and we are not complaining

What do you think of her look? (Source: Devnaagri/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Devnaagri/Instagram)

Eid al-Fitr is here, and celebrities may be in their homes, but that has not stopped them from partaking in the festival. Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a video on how to make rice phirni, and was seen donning an embellished ensemble by Devnaagri. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the look was rounded out with hair neatly done, and a pair of lovely earrings.

Sharing the pictures, on their official page, Devnaagri wrote, “The stunning Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) plays dress up at home for Eid in an embellished sharara from our Alfaaz Collection.”

Well it has been a while since we have seen any celebrity playing dress up at home and we are not complaining at all!

