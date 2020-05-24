Eid al-Fitr: Shilpa Shetty Kundra plays dress up at home and we are not complaining

Eid al-Fitr is here, and celebrities may be in their homes, but that has not stopped them from partaking in the festival. Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a video on how to make rice phirni, and was seen donning an embellished ensemble by Devnaagri. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the look was rounded out with hair neatly done, and a pair of lovely earrings.
View this post on Instagram
The stunning Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) plays dress up at home for Eid in an embellished sharara from our Alfaaz Collection. … Styled by @sanjanabatra … www.devnaagri.com • • #devnaagri #devnaagriwoman #spotted #bollywood #mumbai #styling #festive #india #eid #festival #shiplashetty
Sharing the pictures, on their official page, Devnaagri wrote, “The stunning Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) plays dress up at home for Eid in an embellished sharara from our Alfaaz Collection.”
View this post on Instagram
The stunning Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) plays dress up at home for Eid in an embellished sharara from our Alfaaz Collection. … Styled by @sanjanabatra … www.devnaagri.com • • #devnaagri #devnaagriwoman #spotted #bollywood #mumbai #styling #festive #india #eid #festival #shiplashetty
View this post on Instagram
The stunning Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) plays dress up at home for Eid in an embellished sharara from our Alfaaz Collection. … Styled by @sanjanabatra … www.devnaagri.com • • #devnaagri #devnaagriwoman #spotted #bollywood #mumbai #styling #festive #india #eid #festival #shiplashetty
Well it has been a while since we have seen any celebrity playing dress up at home and we are not complaining at all!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.