How to use easily available kitchen ingredients to make effective DIY scrubs

There are a lot of scrubs in the market these days but most of them are laden with chemicals. It is always advisable to go the organic way. If you can’t afford to spend a fortune then we would recommend DIY scrubs to help you get rid of dead skin cells and unclog your pores.

To make your life easier, we have listed down a few scrubs that you can prepare at home in the confines of your kitchen.

Coffee cinnamon scrub

Coffee is an excellent exfoliator and helps in removing excess oil and dead skin cells from the body. Cinnamon, on the other hand, has anti-bacterial properties. Take a bowl of ground coffee, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder, a spoonful of coconut or rosehip oil and a cup of sugar and mix them thoroughly to make an effective scrub. You can store it in an airtight jar.

Oats scrub

Pulse the oats in a blender until ground. Add water to it and make a paste. Gently massage this mixture into your face and neck and store it in an airtight container for later use.

Coffee rose water scrub

Rose water is excellent when it comes to cleaning the skin. It targets specific problems like acne, skin irritation, dermatitis and keeps infections at bay. Take a bowl of ground coffee, add rose water to it and apply it on your body and face in circular motions for about 10-15 minutes.

Honey and brown sugar scrub

Brown sugar acts as a very good exfoliator and rids the skin of dead cells, dirt and excess oil effectively. Mixed with honey, it makes the skin moist and nourishes it. If you were looking for a quick way to fix your tired skin, this mixture will put a glow on your skin. Take a bowl of honey and a bowl of brown sugar, mix it well and apply it on your body and face. You can store it in an airtight container.

Rice and egg white scrub

Rice, in many traditions and cultures across the globe, and especially in Asia, has been one of the most important ingredients in skin care routines. Take three tablespoons of brown rice and grind it into a fine paste. Add an egg white into it and mix it. Apply it on your face and wash it with warm water later.