Here’s how you can take your look from basic to chic without burning a hole in your pocket

Looking classy does not always require you spending a fortune. (Thinkstock Images) Looking classy does not always require you spending a fortune. (Thinkstock Images)

Are you tight on a budget and still want to look chic? Here is some good news. While we have always wished to look classy without burning a hole in the pocket, it’s assumed that this comes with a huge price tag. But, just like the singer Jessie J sang once, “wanna make the world dance, forget about the price tag”.

Always remember that it is never about expensive clothes and a lot of money. It’s all about how you use some simple tips to take your overall style from basic to classy.

Here are eight cheeky ways to pick the right accessories for the right look.

Invest in a signature pair of sunglasses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sevgi Nergiz (@sevgilimakeup) on Oct 2, 2019 at 3:59am PDT

A decent pair of sunglasses go a long way. Invest in a pair which really compliments the shape of your face. Stay away from the weird-looking, too big or too small sunglasses. Go for something classic like wayfarers, aviators or cat-eye sunglasses. Ensure that you choose a sturdy frame in basic colours like brown or black.

Your sunglasses don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket, the key to finding the perfect pair is that it shouldn’t scream for attention. Avoid jazzy colours or bizarre prints, they don’t look sophisticated.

A pair of pumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMIANトアロード店 (@torroad_mamian) on Nov 3, 2019 at 9:25pm PST

Pumps are not only comfortable but instantly make an outfit look chic instantly. However, they can be a nightmare for people with wide toes but not all great fashion is practical.

You can wear pumps with skirts, jeans, pants and see how they make your outfit look expensive instantly. If you can’t buy a lot, buy one in nude and one in black, which you can pair with anything.

Keep your nails nude and makeup natural

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West beauty (@westbeauty_byharriet) on Oct 6, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

Did you know there are certain rules that the British royalty has to abide by when it comes to fashion and grooming? Here is one rule from the list — not wearing bright nail paint. Precisely never! They aim for elegance. Take cues from the British royals and stick to a neutral shade of nail paint or better still get a french manicure to achieve that elegant look.

Also stay far away from dramatic makeup, cut-crease eye makeup and bright colours of eyeshadow. Keep it light, neutral and fresh. Too much makeup takes the expensive look a notch below.

Focus on the well-being of your skin and hair View this post on Instagram Good Morning! Wünsche Euch einen schönen Donnerstag! ❤️#donnerstag #50newstart #ü50blogger #elasten #seele #soul #achtsamkeit #50andfab #agelessbeauty #goodskin #über50jahre #happyage #miss50plusgermany #blondehair #elasten #instamood #selfportait A post shared by Evelyn Reißmann (@reissmannevelyn) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:57am PDT It is inexpensive, makes you feel good and has long-term benefits. An hour of exercise makes your skin glowing, thus you cannot afford to have a reason to ditch the workout. Ensure that you take care of your skin by eating right, wearing an SPF and most importantly burn those calories out. Go au naturale with your skin and hair care. Opt for homemade face and hair masks. The results may not be instant but what good has happened overnight, right? But, it is worth the wait and patience. Add a scarf View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lookmyscarf on Nov 3, 2019 at 7:58pm PST Tie your scarf in a wrong manner and you could end up being the reason behind someone’s laughter. No, we aren’t talking romance, you will simply be a laughing stock. Get it right and it will make an otherwise plain outfit way more interesting. Go for plain scarves or anything in two colours. If you choose to go for plain scarves, nothing works better than beige, slate grey and black. Embrace colour View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Usher (@savannah.usher) on Nov 1, 2019 at 9:53am PDT Black and cult blue denims are a wardrobe staple, but we hate it when the colour fades and it makes us look shabby unless you have the heart to pull-off stone-washed jeans. When washing your favourite pair, turn them inside out and only ever wash on a cold setting. Tuck it in View this post on Instagram Here is a gloomy look for this gloomy Monday☁️ A post shared by Tímea Tóth (@roaststyle) on Nov 3, 2019 at 10:44pm PST Massive chunky sweaters and jeans can make you look like it’s the weekend and you’re taking your dog for a walk. Tuck your sweater all the way around or just at the back or the front; if it’s ultra chunky just tuck in the hem to avoid bulking out your tummy. With a shirt just tuck the side which the buttons are sewn so it lies flat. When it comes to boots/trouser combo this winter the only way to wear them is a knee boot with your jeans or your track pants, even trousers loosely tucked in. Layer everything! View this post on Instagram A post shared by W R S T B H V R (@wrstbhvr) on Nov 2, 2019 at 11:08am PDT Layering is a massive trend this winter and it is not going to go out anytime soon. Especially when the season is also a lot about wearing coats. Cold? Us? Never! Wear a few of your lighter weight coats at once or you can forgo a coat or wear fine layers under a shirt or your jumpsuit. You could team up your favourite high-neck with your denim jacket for a chic look. The styling possibilities are endless!

