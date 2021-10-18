Earthshot Prize Awards 2021: Kate Middleton rewears her Alexander McQueen gown from 10 years ago

October 18, 2021 8:50:55 pm
Kate Middleton seldom makes a fashion faux-pas. And in her latest fashion outing, the Duchess of Cambridge made a powerful statement with her attire.
For the recently-held Earthshot Prize Awards — awarded every year from 2021 to 2030, to five winners whose solutions and innovations will help protect the environment — the duchess re-wore an outfit that she had worn a decade ago, underlining the importance of sustainable fashion.
She chose one of her most famous looks for the ceremony: a lilac goddess gown by Alexander McQueen that she had worn to a BAFTA event in the summer of 2011. Check out these pictures:
The only upgrade to her gown, according to news reports and keen eyes following her every fashion move, was a golden belt with lilac embellishments. For the occasion, Kate kept her look chic but simple, wearing her hair in loose waves and accessorising with a pair of drop earrings.
Her husband Prince William, who was by her side, looked sharp in a bottle green velvet blazer, paired with a black turtleneck and black pants.
The Duke of Cambridge announced the inaugural Earthshot Prize last year, calling it the most “prestigious global environmental prize in history”. It will award five, one million-pound prizes to scientists, activists, and organisations from around the world who, as mentioned earlier, work to bring solutions for environmental problems.
