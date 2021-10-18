scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Earthshot Prize Awards 2021: Kate Middleton rewears her Alexander McQueen gown from 10 years ago

The only upgrade to her gown was a golden belt with lilac embellishments; check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 8:50:55 pm
Earthshot Prize Awards 2021, Kate Middleton, fashion, red carpetThe royal couple looked stunning! (Photo: Instagram/@earthshotprize)

Kate Middleton seldom makes a fashion faux-pas. And in her latest fashion outing, the Duchess of Cambridge made a powerful statement with her attire.

For the recently-held Earthshot Prize Awards — awarded every year from 2021 to 2030, to five winners whose solutions and innovations will help protect the environment — the duchess re-wore an outfit that she had worn a decade ago, underlining the importance of sustainable fashion.

ALSO READ |Prince William worries about how climate change may affect the future of his kids

She chose one of her most famous looks for the ceremony: a lilac goddess gown by Alexander McQueen that she had worn to a BAFTA event in the summer of 2011. Check out these pictures:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate middleton (@theroyalstyle._)

 

Earthshot Prize Awards 2021, Kate Middleton, fashion, red carpet Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, pool)

The only upgrade to her gown, according to news reports and keen eyes following her every fashion move, was a golden belt with lilac embellishments. For the occasion, Kate kept her look chic but simple, wearing her hair in loose waves and accessorising with a pair of drop earrings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Earthshot Prize Awards 2021, Kate Middleton, fashion, red carpet William and Kate pose for photographers at The Earshot Prize Awards Ceremony. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Her husband Prince William, who was by her side, looked sharp in a bottle green velvet blazer, paired with a black turtleneck and black pants.

Earthshot Prize Awards 2021, Kate Middleton, fashion, red carpet Prince William and Kate talk with broadcaster David Attenborough as they attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, pool)

The Duke of Cambridge announced the inaugural Earthshot Prize last year, calling it the most “prestigious global environmental prize in history”. It will award five, one million-pound prizes to scientists, activists, and organisations from around the world who, as mentioned earlier, work to bring solutions for environmental problems.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

restaurant on wheels, railway restaurant, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus restaurant, Mumbai train restaurant, CSMT train restaurant, Mumbai Railways restaurant, indianexpressonline
In pictures: Mumbai’s first restaurant-on-wheels opens today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement