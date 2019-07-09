Dutee Chand, India’s first openly gay athlete, graces the digital cover of this fashion magazine

In May, ace sprinter Dutee Chand created history for being the first Indian sports star to acknowledge being in a same-sex relationship. The 100 m record holder and winner of two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, gathered the courage to speak out for the rights of the LGBT community, and about her own same-sex relationship after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to decriminalise Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code last year.

Acknowledging the watershed moment, the sprint star from Odisha has now gone ahead to appear on the digital cover of Cosmopolitan India for their July issue. Styled by Zunaili Malik, Chand can be seen owning the cover in a Superdry sports bra, a pair of shorts from Fila and a cape by Namrata Joshipura representing all the colours of the Rainbow flag.

The hair and make-up by Maniasha was kept minimal with just a touch of highlighter on the cheeks.

She is not the first Indian sports star to appear on the cover of magazines. In 2016, badminton champ PV Sindhu made jaws with her photo shoot for women’s magazine, Just for Women (JFW).

The athlete was seen wearing a cut-out grey lace dress with nude pumps and we think she looked perfect. The make-up was on point too with just a hint of dewy sheen, smokey eyes in shades of burgundy. But more than anything else, it was her 100-watts smile that made it picture perfect.