Durga Puja: Tollywood actors Tuhina Das, Saheb Bhattacharya give festive fashion goals

It was a balmy Monday morning. Tuhina Das and Saheb Bhattacharya were getting ready for the exclusive fashion shoot for Indian Express. Ace designer Abhishek Dutta was supervising the shoot, nudging the two to deck up quickly. The sky was overcast, but it wouldn’t rain. ‘So, thankfully we will get to do the shoot without any hassle,’ said Abhishek.

Tuhina Das shot to fame in Tollywood with her portrayal of Bimala in Aparna Sen’s ‘Ghare Baire Aaj’. The film was as acclaimed as was her acting in it. She further enacted the role of a sleuth in the web series, ‘Damayanti,’ which was pretty popular.

Saheb, son of acclaimed footballer Subrata Bhattacharya, is the eternal Topse, the assistant of Satyajit Ray’s sleuth Feluda. He did a number of Feluda films where his portrayal of Topse was received with accolades.

How does Tuhina spend her Pujo? ‘In my neighbourhood there is this friendly Pujo where we all participate. Having the khichudi bhog is a must there,’ she says. And what about Saheb? “I love to engage in an adda with friends at some friends’ home. This year will be no different. We will get together at somebody’s home and spend the mornings and evenings in relishing adda sessions and over great food,’ he says.

The camaraderie between the two was palpable. They looked ravishing in the designer clothes and every time they would come out for the shoot each would pull the other’s leg. After all, it was a fun shoot with Abhishek’s wardrobe designed primarily for the young lot. All went well. It was early evening when the shoot, carried out with much professionalism and fanfare, finally got over. Everybody bade each other goodbye and wished for a lovely Pujo.

We wish all our audience a Happy Pujo too!

The wardrobe:

Shashthi: Saheb is wearing an asymmetrical pleated zippered kurta with embroidery, an Indo-Western look which is ideal for the start of the Pujo. Shashthi look for Tuhina is in a wide-legged linen samurai pants teamed with an applique linen kurta jacket and a crop top.

Model: Saheb Bhattacharya; Designer: Abhishek Dutta; Make-up and Hair: Sonam Jaiswal; Location: Raaj Kutir, Swabhumi; Food partner: Saptapadi; PRO Team: Crowdnxt media art; Shoot Co-ordination: Abhishek Dutta and Satarupa Basu (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Model: Tuhina Das; Designer: Abhishek Dutta; Make-up and Hair: Sonam Jaiswal; Location: Raaj Kutir, Swabhumi; Food partner: Saptapadi; PRO Team: Crowdnxt media art; Shoot Co-ordination: Abhishek Dutta and Satarupa Basu (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Saptami: Saheb is wearing a draped dhoti pants teamed with a bundi with cutwork and threadwork.

Express photo by Shashi Ghosh

Ashtami: Both are wearing intricate hand-embroidery jackets and achkan teamed with dhoti pants and kurta.

Express photo by Shashi Ghosh

Nabami: Saheb is wearing a bandhgala with leather detailing paired with pre-stitched dhoti. Tuhina is in a linen embroidered sari teamed with a chanderi cape top… a more traditional yet a vibrant colour palette for Nabami.

Express photo by Shashi Ghosh

Dasami: Tuhina is in a fiery orange Murshidabadi silk digital print sari teamed with a Swarovski-encrusted linen jacket. Saheb’s look is in a linen hand-embroidery kurta.

Express photo by Shashi Ghosh

Express photo by Shashi Ghosh

