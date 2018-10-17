Durga Puja 2018: Sushmita Sen performs ‘dhunuchi naach’ in a lovely beige sari

Sushmita Sen and her girls perform dhunuchi naach, because why not! (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Durga puja can never be complete without dhunuchi naach. An important part of the celebration, Bengalis usually go into a trance during such performances, and if it’s the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, then there are high chances that you will be left mesmerised.

Sen and her girls were recently seen holding an incandescent earthen pot – with coconut husk and camphor – and swaying to the beautiful rhythm of the dhaaki (drum).

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “#dhunuchinaach What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!! #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

Watch the video here.

Sen decked up in a sari for the performance – a beige coloured one that she paired with a red embroidered silk blouse to create the perfect Bengali look. With hair tied up in a neat bun, she rounded it out with a red bindi.

Earlier on ‘Panchami‘ (the fifth day of Navratri), Kajol was also seen stepping out in a sari. Clad in a green and yellow cotton sari that she teamed with an off-white blouse, she kept her look simple. Keeping her hair in a messy bun, she wore a silver neckpiece and a red bindi to create the perfect festive vibe.

Although Kajol looked every bit the Bengali lady, we think she could have upped her fashion game.

Check some of the pictures here.

Kajol visits a Durga Puja pandal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol wore a yellow sari for Durga puja celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol stepped out in her ethnic best to begin this year’s celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Are you too going to dress up and dance to the rhythm of the dhaaki?

