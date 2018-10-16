Durga Puja Style File: A step-by-step guide on how to wear a Mekhela Chadar

A step by step guide on how to drape a Mekhela Chadar. (Source: Photographed by Deekshita Baruah)

Durga Puja is finally here and we would be lying if we said we aren’t excited and slightly anxious. After all, it’s time to bring out your finest ethnic wear – sometimes it feels, it’s even more important than the Ashtami anjali and making plans for para (neighbourhoood) pandal hopping.

It is the unspoken rule that your Durga Puja style file must never feature any repeats. Troubling as it may be, you can bank on us to fix your wardrobe woes this year. Today, we’ll teach you how to drape a Mekhala Chadar – a two-piece outfit – that is not only easy to wear and carry but will also stand out in the crowd.

It looks complicated but isn’t.

The traditional wear of the Assamese people, draping a Mekhela Chadar is “a matter of 10 minutes”, according to our in-house fashion expert and commentator, Deekshita Baruah. Drape as you read the article, or after reading it – after all, it only takes a few minutes.

Here’s your guide.

*The Mekhela is like a skirt. Wrap it around your waist.

How to wear a Mekhela

* Pleat it and tuck it in.

Wear a Mekhela Chadar for Durga Puja this year.

* Hold the Chadar in front of the Mekhela. Measure around 20-25 cms from the end of the Chadar to tuck that portion over the Mekhela later.

Easy, right?

* Fold the loose end twice and secure it with a pin.

Fold the Chadar before tucking it in.

Your Chadar is now good to get tucked.

* Now, take the remaining part of the Chadar and form neat pleats. Take the rest of the length of the Chadar around your waist from left to right.

You are almost on your way to the final step now.

* Now to the final step. Bring it over your shoulder and adjust the size of the pallu in a way that it reaches the back of your knee and secure it with a safety pin.

Your Chadar should look like this.

Your Mekhela should look like this.

There you go – looking like a million bucks already. Do let us know how it turned out, in the comments below.

