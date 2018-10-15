Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did it in Devdas, and so should you. Here’s how to wear a sari in the Bengali ‘Atpourey’ style

Here’s how to wear a sari — Bengali style. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Everything about Durga Puja is fascinating — right from gorging on mutton biriyani, puchkas to sandesh and rasgullas — new hairstyles and dresses to asthami-r-anjali and sindoor khela, there’s unending fun and enthusiasm. But through it all, you must be dressed for the occasion.

It’s not enough to just know which sari you’re going to wear, you also have to decide how to wear it. To make things easy for you, we have curated different ways to wear a sari to help you stand out from the crowd.

On today’s list, we have the Atpourey or the popular Bengali-style sari. In this version of wearing the sari, a box pleat is made at the front. The pallu or aanchol comes from back to the front on both sides. Traditionally a bunch of keys was attached to the pallu, which was thrown over the right shoulder. So, if you want to dress like Paro in Devdas this Durga Puja, here is a four-step process on how you can ace it like a pro.

Step 1

Tuck the sari along your waist till you make a full circle.

Make a full circle. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Step 2

Make a broad pleat where the circle ended and tuck it into the other side of the waist. Repeat this

process twice.

Fold it into pleats. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

The process of doing the pleats. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Step 3

After you are done with the pleating, make pleats of the pallu in a horizontal manner. Drape it around your body and place the pleats on your left shoulder. Don’t forget to pin it or it might fall.

Fold the pallu in pleats. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Drape the pallu on your left shoulder. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Step 4

Now take the hem of the pleated pallu, bring it below your right shoulder and drape it.

Wrap the rest of the pallu on the right shoulder. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Here’s the complete look.

The finished look. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Ever tried wearing an Atpoure-styled sari? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd