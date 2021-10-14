Pujo fashion: Kajol hits it out of the park in this blue Anita Dongre sari

Durga Puja is being celebrated across the country, and like every year, celebrities have their Pujo fashion game on point. And much like always, Kajol is here to give massive style goals.

After stunning in a hot pink Punit Balana sari, she was spotted with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mother Tanuja looking radiant in a blue Anita Dongre sari. The actor posed for the shutterbugs at the pandal.

While Kajol looked lovely, Tanuja, too, looked gorgeous in a turquoise silk sari. Tanishaa, on the other hand, was seen in a pink Banarasi sari which she draped with a golden waist belt.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol’s look was upbeat and perfect for puja festivities. We like how she teamed the six yards with with a contrasting blouse and completed the look with hair tied in a ponytail.

The intricate detailing on the border made the sari stand out. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The intricate detailing on the border made the sari stand out. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she stunned in a Punit Balana sari.

