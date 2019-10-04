Durga Puja: Kajol kick-starts festivities in this gorgeous red ensemble from Maisara

Durga Puja has finally begun and looks like Bollywood celebrities are all geared up for the upcoming festivities. Kick-starting the celebrations, actor Kajol was seen with mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Sharbani and Samrat Mukerji at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The Fanaa actor looked striking in a red ensemble from Maisara.

We like the kurta and palazzo set the actor chose for shoshti celebrations, which she acceesorised with signature chandbalis. Neatly pulled back hair, minimal makeup and red lips completed the traditional look.

Check her picture here.

Shashti marks the first day of the four-day long Durga Puja festival. On this day, the Ghatasthapana or the Kalashsthapana (literally meaning placing of the pot invoking the Goddess) takes place. The rest of the day is reserved for cultural programmes that mostly take place in the evening.