scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 15, 2021
MUST READ

Durga Puja fashion: Rani Mukerji makes an appearance looking radiant as ever

The actor was spotted looking pretty in a golden handloom sari which she paired with a dark red blouse

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 15, 2021 11:15:34 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For Durga Puja 2021, Rani Mukerji was photographed at the mandap looking radiant. The actor looked pretty in a golden handloom sari which she paired with a dark red blouse. The look was further completed with a statement neckpiece, hair tied in a knot and a red bindi.

The actor looked lovely as she struck a pose before the shutterbugs.

Rani Mukerji looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The red and golden combination is a classic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rani’s cousin Kajol, too, was spotted. This time, the actor wore a hand-painted organza sari from the label Picchika. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was classy and festive in an understated way. She accessorised with a choker and styled her hair in keeping with the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

The actor has been impressing us with her Durga Puja looks. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Navratri 2021: Women perform garba on beach, approach fitness with fun

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 15: Latest News

Advertisement