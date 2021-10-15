Durga Puja fashion: Rani Mukerji makes an appearance looking radiant as ever

October 15, 2021 11:15:34 am
For Durga Puja 2021, Rani Mukerji was photographed at the mandap looking radiant. The actor looked pretty in a golden handloom sari which she paired with a dark red blouse. The look was further completed with a statement neckpiece, hair tied in a knot and a red bindi.
The actor looked lovely as she struck a pose before the shutterbugs.
Rani’s cousin Kajol, too, was spotted. This time, the actor wore a hand-painted organza sari from the label Picchika. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was classy and festive in an understated way. She accessorised with a choker and styled her hair in keeping with the look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The actor has been impressing us with her Durga Puja looks. Here are some instances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-