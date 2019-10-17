Meghan Markle repeats her engagement outfit; see pics

As Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to be in Pakistan for this week, fellow royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make rounds in London. Glowing as she always does, the Duchess of Sussex with her husband Prince Harry stepped out to attend the WellChild Awards in London recently.

The two were well turned out in formal outfits looking happy as ever as they held hands. The occasion saw Meghan recycle her streamlined green dress by Parosh, the one she first wore in 2017 to announce her engagement with Prince Harry.

However, the dress was strategically styled to feel entirely new with brown suede pumps and a chic camel coat. She chose to veer away from her no-nonsense clutch for this outing. She chose a scarf-handle bag by Montunas, with a distinctly romantic vibe. Undoubtedly, the bag is worth eyeing this fall.

Well, it’s worth mentioning that when the duchess pulls off something new, it really doesn’t take long for it to sell out. Thus, better act fast!