Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Dua Lipa is the Versace girl, but her red bangs are making news

What do you think of the singer's new look?

June 27, 2021 8:50:44 pm
dua lipa, dua lipa photos, dua lipa versace, dua lipa versace, dua lipa versace, dua lipa face of versace, indian express, indian express newsDua Lipa joined the likes of Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is the face of fashion giant Versace. She has joined the likes of Madonna and Jennifer Lopez. The brand recently shared an Instagram post informing her fans of the news, but it was the singer’s red bangs which instantly stood out.

“Big Dua Energy – @dualipa is the Very Versace face of our Fall-Winter 2021 campaign. Today, we’re previewing three images from the campaign ahead of the main launch on August 30. Dua wears our new La Greca signature pattern. Learn more at the link in bio. #VersaceFW21 #VersaceLaGreca,” the post read, where the Don’t Start Now singer was seen wearing a noisily printed dress with a black belt cinched at the waist. The look was teamed with a black headgear.

 

The singer has often donned creations from the brand, be it at red carpets or in her music videos. Sharing the news she wrote, “💛FALL/WINTER @VERSACE GIRL 💛 @donatella_versace you are an icon and a legend and im so grateful for your love and support! This day will be one i’ll never forget!!!💛 thank you.”

 

In 2019, at the Grammy Awards, she stunned in the brand’s signature safety pin dress, making fans compare it to the black dress donned by Elizabeth Hurley in the past.

