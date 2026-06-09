Dua Lipa flaunts Rs 2 crore watch at her Sicily wedding welcome party

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner kicked off their three-day Italian wedding extravaganza in Palermo, Sicily, with a welcome party that left locals fuming over the shutdown of the city for their celebration, prompting them to compensate those affected financially to call a truce.

For the welcome dinner, the Levitating singer slipped into a custom backless Bottega Veneta halter neck dress with a plunging back, featuring the house’s signature intrecciato weave, and a mermaid-style skirt made of white ostrich feathers, according to a report by Vogue. She chose to pair the ensemble with Bvlgari jewels, from their signature Serpenti necklace and Pallini watch to their iconic Tubogas Manchette timepiece.

The Pallini five-turn bracelet watch comes with thousands of tiny yellow-gold beads (pallini) interspersed with diamonds, and a platinum, diamond-encrusted head with emerald eyes. Invented in France in the 18th century, jewellers attached gemstones to a thin wire-coiled spring so that it would tremble with the wearer’s movements. Bulgari adopted and perfected the en tremblant technique in the 1950s and 1960s.

The neckpiece wasn’t a loan or gift from the Maison, but a bespoke creation made specially for her by the house. The design came with a personal inspiration from Bvlgari’s Creative Director Lucia Silvestri: “For Dua, with love”.

Bvlgari gifts Dua Lipa a bespoke neckpiece. (Source: Instagram/@bvlgari) Bvlgari gifts Dua Lipa a bespoke neckpiece. (Source: Instagram/@bvlgari)

But the star of her pre-wedding look was the Tubogas Manchette nestled on her wrist.

Tubogas Manchette

Coiling artistically around the wrist with its slinky, tapering links, the new cuff references a signature Bulgari design of 1948. Named after and inspired by the woven metal coils of a mundane gas pipe, the Tubogas was a flexible, spiralling bracelet used by Bvlgari for its Serpenti bracelet watch. The latest Tubogas Manchette cuff watch draws inspiration from an archival model from 1974, and its tapering and rounded links wrap sensually around the wrist like a gold ribbon.

Bvlgari also employed a new technique in which each link is moulded and polished before being assembled onto a flexible titanium blade. This ensures the bracelet remains supple and moves with the wearer. The dial is housed in a 16mm yellow gold case that slots into the first link of the Tubogas bracelet. With its yellow gold crown and gold-plated hour and minute hands, the transparent window on the caseback of the watch reveals Bulgari’s automatic Lady Solotempo BVS 100 calibre, presented last year inside the small heads of the Serpenti family.

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With a diameter of 19mm, a thickness of 3.9mm, and 102 components, the Lady Solotempo calibre weighs a mere 5 grams. While its dimensions are small, it packs an impressive 50-hour power reserve. The Bulgari Tubogas Manchette currently retails for EUR 194,000 aka Rs 21221078 or a little above 2 crores.