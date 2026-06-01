Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in ivory skirt suit; here’s how the couple met

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have secretly tied the knot in London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Snapshots of the couple leaving the civil ceremony, hand in hand, surfaced online, showing the Levitating singer in a custom white Schiaparelli couture skirt suit designed by Daniel Roseberry, according to a Vogue report.

Lipa paired her tailored ivory cady blazer with gold buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt, styled with a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, matching white gloves and pointed white Christian Louboutin pumps. The British actor, on the other hand, chose to keep it classic in a navy double-breasted suit, matching shirt and tie.

The couple chose a civil ceremony with their closest kin in attendance. (Source: Instagram/@wed_vibes) The couple chose a civil ceremony with their closest kin in attendance. (Source: Instagram/@wed_vibes)

Tracing their relationship timeline

The couple first met at The River Cafe in London, after being introduced by cofounder Ruth Rogers. A year later, she saw him at dinner with a friend in Los Angeles — they were both reading the same novel, Hernan Diaz’s Trust. In fact, they were both on the exact same page of the book. Talk about a sign from the universe.

According to Harper’s Bazaar UK, it all started in January 2024, when a video of the couple slow dancing at the after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Air went viral online. Speculation about their relationship status ran amok, which the couple confirmed by going on several dates and getting clicked by paparazzi over the course of the next few weeks.

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Lipa and Turner made their first high profile appearance at the after-party of the 66th Grammy Awards, followed by the BAFTA’s and Brit Awards’ after party a few days later in February 2024. From the TIME100 to Met Gala, the singer and actor were seen everywhere hand in hand, till they decided to go Instagram official in May 2024. Lipa headlined the Glastonbury Festival in England in late June, and Turner was present at the venue, supporting and cheering for her. Over the next few months, their Instagram photo dumps routinely hold space for one another, hanging out with each others’ friends to cozying up during Christmas holidays, traveling the world and trying out interesting food.

Fast forward to February 2025, Lipa shared a photo on Instagram flaunting a huge solitaire rock on her ring finger. Rumoured speculations of a hush hush engagement began buzzing around, till she confirmed the same in June. During an interview with Vogue UK, the Houdini singer shared: “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

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Sharing how Callum had the ring made for her after consulting her best friends and her sister, she revealed, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

In September, Turner had a quick chat with Etalk while walking the red carpet at the Eternity premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. When asked about his hopes and dreams, he answered, “I don’t know. Just be together forever.”