Dressing for virtual meetings: Some tips to keep in mind

Zoom meetings, virtual conferences, digital parties, and dates, have become the new norm, shrinking our world to our screens in the last two years. And while that feels limiting in more ways than one, your wardrobe is one of the things you can tweak for now and in the digital future.

For some, virtual events are a boon as they can experiment with their style and wear things they wouldn’t feel comfortable sporting on the streets or at a party. Dressing up for a virtual event is also a perfect excuse to try out things that might feel out of your comfort zone.

ALSO READ | Virtually fashionable: Three supermodels on their experience of walking the digital ramp

Makeup and hair

This is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your makeup and hair skills as it makes a world of a difference when you’re dressing up for virtual events. Since only your top and front profile will be visible on screen, you can bring all the focus to your makeup and hairdo. You can veer out of the usual nude lipstick and winged liner look to try coloured liners, mascaras in bright shades, and bold lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

For your eyes, have fun with graphic styles. If you want to experiment, you can even try bleaching your eyebrows, applying all the cautionary measures. For hair, you can either wear it in a sleek low bun for professional meetings or use a straightener, curler, crimper to style it just a bit for dates or hangouts with friends without putting in an hour or more of styling.

However, if you’re not up for experimenting, we suggest brushing your eyebrows, and applying some mascara and lip tint. This will make you look fresh and glowy with minimum effort.

ALSO READ | Bizarre fashion: Korean brand experiments with hair to make coats and corsets

Accessories

Your easiest and best bet to making the basic t-shirt you slept in look like a dressed-up outfit is to accessorise it. From layered necklaces and dainty earrings to statement chunky ones, the world is your oyster. Bring out all the accessories that you had pushed at the back of the wardrobe, and experiment with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Try pearls, shells, beads or abstract designs in bronze, brass or silver. You can also use hair accessories for a virtual wedding or even wear a hat if it’s a date or a party.

Neckline and shoulders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

ALSO READ | Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid stun at Prince Charles’ Charity gala in New York City

Another trick to acing your virtual event or meeting look is to pull out dresses, tops, blazers, jackets, etc. which have details on the neckline or the yoke, or statement shoulders. Anything from embellishments to oversized bows or even ties can make you look like your fashionable self without putting in hours of styling.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!