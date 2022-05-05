scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Dressing for virtual meetings: Some tips to keep in mind

Dressing up for a virtual event is also a perfect excuse to try out things that might feel out of your comfort zone

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 10:50:43 am
ZendayaA few tips and tricks that can help you dress your best for virtual events, with minimum effort. (Photo: Zendaya? Instagram)

Zoom meetings, virtual conferences, digital parties, and dates, have become the new norm, shrinking our world to our screens in the last two years. And while that feels limiting in more ways than one, your wardrobe is one of the things you can tweak for now and in the digital future.

For some, virtual events are a boon as they can experiment with their style and wear things they wouldn’t feel comfortable sporting on the streets or at a party. Dressing up for a virtual event is also a perfect excuse to try out things that might feel out of your comfort zone.

Makeup and hair

This is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your makeup and hair skills as it makes a world of a difference when you’re dressing up for virtual events. Since only your top and front profile will be visible on screen, you can bring all the focus to your makeup and hairdo. You can veer out of the usual nude lipstick and winged liner look to try coloured liners, mascaras in bright shades, and bold lips.

For your eyes, have fun with graphic styles. If you want to experiment, you can even try bleaching your eyebrows, applying all the cautionary measures. For hair, you can either wear it in a sleek low bun for professional meetings or use a straightener, curler, crimper to style it just a bit for dates or hangouts with friends without putting in an hour or more of styling.

However, if you’re not up for experimenting, we suggest brushing your eyebrows, and applying some mascara and lip tint. This will make you look fresh and glowy with minimum effort.

Accessories

Your easiest and best bet to making the basic t-shirt you slept in look like a dressed-up outfit is to accessorise it. From layered necklaces and dainty earrings to statement chunky ones, the world is your oyster. Bring out all the accessories that you had pushed at the back of the wardrobe, and experiment with it.

 

Try pearls, shells, beads or abstract designs in bronze, brass or silver. You can also use hair accessories for a virtual wedding or even wear a hat if it’s a date or a party.

Neckline and shoulders

 

Another trick to acing your virtual event or meeting look is to pull out dresses, tops, blazers, jackets, etc. which have details on the neckline or the yoke, or statement shoulders. Anything from embellishments to oversized bows or even ties can make you look like your fashionable self without putting in hours of styling.

