Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

In dramatic silhouettes, chic designs, Ranveer Singh ups his fashion game in Marrakech

Ranveer's recent sartorial picks have our attention. The actor, who attended the Marrakech International Film Festival, shared many photographs and we are absolutely in awe!

Ranveer Singh at the opening ceremony of the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Whether you love them or you find them to be a little too dramatic, you cannot be indifferent to Ranveer Singh’s fashionable outings — especially when he is in his element, bringing oodles of desi charm and a lot of bling and colour to his looks.

Ranveer’s recent sartorial picks have our attention. The actor, who attended the Marrakech International Film Festival, shared many photographs on his Instagram account and we are absolutely in awe!

He opted for a set of four different looks, of which, the first attire was a show-stealer. The ‘Gully Boy‘ star, who is married to actor Deepika Padukone, looked dapper in a maroon glittery sherwani that he wore over a pair of matching churidar pants.

Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The sherwani featured floral patterns that were embossed on the chest, near the cuffs, on the shoulders, collars and near the hemline. Interestingly, Ranveer also opted for a pair of matching pointy juttis with the exact same pattern and colour. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and a wristwatch.

Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

In a second look, the actor — who is hailed for his androgynous fashion choices — posed while sitting on a bench; it is, perhaps, one of his finest looks lately.

Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

In the pictures, Ranveer wore a low-neck shirt, which he left unbuttoned and paired it with dusty pink-coloured flare pants. The full-sleeved shirt featured floral details and the actor also opted for a matching pair of shoes with similar flowery patterns on a turquoise base.

Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

In another look from the event, the ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor wore a bandhgala top with heavy pattern work featuring mirror details. He opted for a pair of shiny, golden shoes and black pants.

Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The last one featured a high-waisted pant over which Ranveer wore a deep-neck collared shirt with leopard spot design. He accessorised with a sling bag that ran across his chest.

The actor accessorised with sunglasses and a belt.

Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer also shared an Instagram post in which he called cinema “a unifying force”. “I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco,” his caption read.

The actor thanked the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing him with the Étoile d’or Award. “Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Which look did you like the best?

