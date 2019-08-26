Drama and drapes

When in doubt use a big Bollywood name’ was the memo that almost all designers seemed to subscribe to during the closing weekend of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). Apart from that, there were a few themes on the LED-lit ramps that caught our eye.

Taking the Last Train

The Delhi-based designer duo of Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh delved into their childhood memories and invoked the train station of Mughalsarai for their collection “Chai at Mughalsarai Jn”, which they presented for their label Jajaabor. The stop, which is now named as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station, was the central inspiration behind the duo’s collection, which was heavy on layering, folk ethos, and prints.

Deconstructed saris, capes, dresses and stand-alone ensembles were presented in shades of yellow, mustard, jade and fuchsia. Printed motifs of tigers, trains, horses and station names, written in Devanagari and English, were used as embellishments.

Go Big or Go Home

The vast premises of the now-defunct fabrication mill Richardson and Cruddas in Byculla, Mumbai, was converted into a starry avenue to host the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale of LWF, which was presented by sisters Gauri and Nainika. Usually an off-site show, the finale presentation has had a history of being held at unconventional venues, including Sophia’s and Bandra Fort. Richardson and Cruddas, which had an elevated ramp, seemed apt for a collection that was heavy on drama and volume. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was the show stopper.

Wearing a pure-black, strapless, off-shoulder dress — the standout creation from the collection — Kapoor Khan walked to I will follow you from The Police.

B Town Invasion

Everyone who is anyone in Bollywood was seen walking the ramp. Starting from Ayushmann Khurrana who closed the stellar showcase “Interstellar” by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actor, who is currently the toast of tinseltown, wore an expertly stitched knee-length black jacket and matching trousers. Actor Kangana Ranaut, stayed away from controversies as she walked for designer Disha Patil in a steel-gray creation. Actor Vijay Varma, who was last seen in Gully Boy walked for Tisa, a menswear label. Shabana Azmi, Soha Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora too walked for various designers.