Feeling lazy to paint your nails? These colour-changing fake nails are exactly what you need!

Raise your hands if you are one of those who have a problem picking up a nail paint colour with so much to choose from. Imagine if you could switch between multiple shades anytime you want that too without repainting your nails! Doobys Nails, a UK-based nail polish brand founded by Hayley Edwards makes fake nails that are absolutely reusable and can change colours with the help of a little water.

It is the use of various pigments that makes it change its colour. Edwards told MarieClaire.com, “The polish is a thermal-changing polish. The nails are one color at room temperature, but the pigments will lighten and change color once they are put into slightly warmer water. It looks like a Harry Potter trick, but it’s actually the result of heat-sensitive pigments and dyes interacting with one another in the formula”.

One look at the brand’s Instagram page and you’ll see videos of pointy claws painted in various hues and changing colour in a bowl of water. Black nails changing into white, purple into fuschia, maroon into red and so on. These nails can be attached using any nail glue or gel nail tabs and can be easily removed as well.

